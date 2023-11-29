Tasmania decides poker is illegal outside of casinos

The ban applies to games that use an item purchase system as a buy-in.

Australia.- Tasmania has decided that poker cannot be played outside of casinos. The government and the Tasmanian Liquor & Gaming Commission (TLGC) have decided that poker is illegal in clubs and pubs, with only casinos permitted to host games.

The move, which is based on an interpretation of existing legislation in Tasmania, affects entities like the Tasmanian Poker League and Australian Poker League (APL).

Craig Abernethy, the founder of the Australian Poker Schedule website, told Casino.org that while Tasmania is the only Australian state that does not allow cash buy-in poker outside of casinos, poker clubs and social games in bars have allowed players to purchase items as buy-ins instead of cash. However, the TLGC has cottoned on to that practice and decided that this is not illegal

Abernethy said the ban will affect “hundreds of people” employed by poker operators and affect food and beverage sales at clubs and pubs during a bad time. The ban only applies to games that use buy-in. However, the Tasmanian Poker League announced on its Facebook page that it would be cancelling the freeroll (an event with a free buy-in) due to the ban.

