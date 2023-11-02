Taiwan: police bust illegal casino running Chinese domino games

Police seized a set of 32 Chinese dominos and NT$80,000 (US$2,460) in cash.

Taiwan.- Police in Tainan have dismantled an illegal casino that specialised in Chinese dominos, or pai gow. During the raid, officers arrested the alleged operator, three security personnel and 19 gamblers.

Police say the operation used private residences and changed location every three days to avoid police attention. Gamblers were discreetly contacted and informed of a meeting point from which a vehicle would transport them to the undisclosed location.

Acting on a tip-off, Tainan police gathered evidence and obtained a search warrant for the casino’s location on Jinhua Road. Police seized a set of 32 Chinese dominos, a box of dice, a monitor, account books and NT$80,000 (US$2,460) in cash.