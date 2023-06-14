TAB sponsors Tokomanawa Queens

TAB has announced a sponsorship deal with the New Zealand women’s basketball team.

New Zealand.- TAB has announced a new partnership with New Zealand women’s basketball team the Tokomanawa Queens for 2023. In a press release, it highlighted the team’s pay parity among players, televised games on Sky Sport and 90 per cent female representation across board chair, head coach, and game officiator roles.

Comprised of female basketball players from leagues such as the Women’s National Basketball Association, Tall Ferns, National Collegiate Athletics Association, and the Women’s National Basketball League, the Tokomanawa Queens compete in New Zealand’s semi-pro Tauihi league.

Jodi Williams, chief marketing and customer officer at TAB, said: “Basketball has been our most popular sports betting option in recent years, and last year we returned almost NZ$3m to Basketball New Zealand to invest in the future of the sport. By now directly supporting Tokomanawa Queens as a Huia Partner, TAB are making a commitment to support women’s sport to help drive engagement and ultimately more revenue.

“TAB is committed to improving the odds for women’s sports, making it more financially rewarding to learn, follow and engage with. We are so excited to partner with a brand who shares that ethos. With the first game of the season scheduled for 12 July, we can’t wait to bring the TAB fandom courtside for the Tokomanawa Queens.

Rachel Taulelei, chair of the Tokomanawa Queens, said: “The Tokomanawa Queens are really grateful for the support of TAB. They are huge supporters of basketball and national sporting organisations (NSOs) throughout Aotearoa.

“This, on top of the substantial investment they make in the community, makes them a great addition to the Queens whānau. It takes a village to bring these passion projects to life and for that reason we feel really fortunate to have their support.”

