TAB NZ sees record turnover on NZ Trotting Cup

New Zealand.- TAB NZ has reported that the Trotting Cup at Addington on November 8 generated $7.5m in turnover, a record high for a New Zealand race meeting based on figures going back 20 years. Turnover was $0.9m more than the 2020 New Zealand Cup ($6.6m), which also had a 13-race card. The previous high was $7.1m at the 2007 edition.

The full return of spectators this year contributed to about $800,000 in revenue from course sales, well above last year’s $100,000, which was limited due to Covid-19 restrictions. Canterbury residents wagered about $3.9m via digital and retail channels, compared with $2.7m on the Melbourne Cup Day last week.

The New Zealand Trotting Cup is generally considered the country’s most prestigious harness racing event. Over 700,000 bets were placed this year, with 40,000 customers active, matching the previous record for a New Zealand race meeting, set in 2020.

TAB NZ posts turnover of NZ$212.7m for September

TAB NZ posted a turnover of NZ$212.7m, 2.0 per cent (NZ$4.4m) below budget for September. Gross betting revenue (GBR) was NZ$33.6m, down on budget by 3.4 per cent (NZ$1.2m). Gross betting margin (GBM) was 15.8 per cent, 0.2 percentage points below budget.

The three highest-grossing sporting events in September were the three all-black tests against Australia and Argentina, with a combined NZ$3.4m. Tennis was the leading in-play sporting code, accounting for 26 per cent of pre-game revenue, while Rugby Union and Rugby Union were the top pre-match singles sporting codes, accounting for 30 per cent and 24 per cent of pre-game sales, respectively.