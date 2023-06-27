TAB NZ becomes first betting operator to sponsor FIFA Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup take places in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 through August 20.

TAB will be promoted in the four New Zealand stadiums at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand.- TAB NZ has been named the official betting supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. It’s the first time a betting agency has sponsored the event.

The agreement will see TAB promote the tournament in New Zealand, with its logo present at Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, Wellington Regional Stadium and Dunedin Stadium.

FIFA head of partnership development Luis Rodriguez, said: “Hosting the world’s biggest women’s sporting event provides an excellent platform to engage football and sports fans across Aotearoa New Zealand, and with TAB having significant plans in this space before and during the tournament, we welcome their support in generating even more hype in one of our host countries.”

TAB chief marketing and customer officer Jodi Williams, told Stuff: “We’ve always been focused on nurturing the future of sport, with more than NZ$12m going back to sport in New Zealand last year thanks to Kiwis betting with TAB.

“With that in mind, and with the potential of the tournament to generate massive growth in participation for women’s football in New Zealand, it was a natural fit for TAB to be an official supporter for New Zealand of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“It also means that with every bet, no matter what, New Zealand sport wins. Regardless of the scoreboard and regardless of which team wins, every bet with TAB adds to the huge contribution TAB makes to New Zealand sports every year.”

TAB has recently signed a 25-year strategic arrangement with Entain.