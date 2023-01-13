Survey shows Macau gaming service quality improved in Q4

The Macau Gaming Research Association released its latest survey on Macau’s gaming service.

Macau.- The Macau Gaming Research Association, in collaboration with SGS Hong Kong, conducted a survey on Macau Gaming Service Index, which shows in the fourth quarter of 2022 gaming service quality improved compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Macau’s annual Gaming Service Index survey of casino resort staff performance was conducted by “mystery shoppers” that made their observations of various services on the city’s mass-gaming floors.

A total of 864 employee samples were gleaned during the survey, with mass-market gaming areas concerning 12 properties visited by mystery shoppers.

SGS Hong Kong describes itself as an inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The fourth-quarter 2022 overall gaming service index reading was 138 points, a 6 per cent increase compared to the 130 points recorded in the prior-year quarter, and the 110 points in the fourth-quarter 2019, pre-pandemic.

The overall index is composed of the “smiling” index, a measure indicating casino staff’s “friendliness” towards customers; the “proactive” index, used to gauge how active casino staff are in approaching customers, and the “tolerance” index.

In spite of an improvement overall, the “tolerance” index pointed to a trend dipping downwards since 2019. It stood at 99 in the fourth quarter of last year, the third consecutive year with a score less than 100 – a 2013 base score against which casino workers’ patience is measured.

The fourth-quarter 2022 “smiling” index increased to 160 points, compared to 146 points in the prior-year quarter, while the “proactiveness” index for the last quarter of 2022 showed a seven-point gain from a year ago, to 170 points.

The 12 gaming properties visited for the survey were: City of Dreams and Studio City, run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd; Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel, operated by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd; Grand Lisboa Palace and Grand Lisboa, run by SJM Holdings Ltd; MGM Macau and MGM Cotai, of MGM China Holdings Ltd; the Sands Macao and Venetian Macao, promoted by Sands China Ltd; and Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, run by Wynn Macau Ltd.