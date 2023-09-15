Suntrust starts hiring employees for Westside City casino

The Westside City project is on track for a 2024 launch.

Summit Ascent’s Philippine-based fellow subsidiary has begun hiring for its casino operations team.

The Philippines.- Suntrust Resort Holdings, a subsidiary of Summit Ascent, has commenced the recruitment process for operations at its upcoming Westside hotel and casino resort in Manila. The US$1bn project is set to include 400 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines, 450 five-star hotel rooms and 960 parking spaces. The company is also developing the Westside shopping mall and an opera house.

According to Summit Ascent’s interim results on the Hong Kong exchange, construction on the main hotel casino is on track for a 2024 launch. Façade works were in progress, with interior work expected to begin in the coming months.

The report stated: “Up to 30 June 2023, approximately US$461.1m has been paid for the main hotel-casino project by Suntrust, representing approximately 42 per cent of the estimated total construction and development costs.”