Focus Asia Pacific | East Asia | Finance

Summit Ascent revenue up 37.4% for H1

Strong domestic markets in the Russian Federation contributed to the improvement.
Strong domestic markets in the Russian Federation contributed to the improvement.
08/24/22

Summit Ascent Holdings has reported a profit attributable to the owners of just under HK$85.2m (US$10.9m).

Hong Kong.- Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd has shared its financial results for the first half of the year. It’s posted interim revenue from gaming operations of HK$167.6m, up 36.6 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was up 37.4 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to a strong domestic market in the Russian Federation.

The company reported a profit attributable to the owners of just under HK$85.2m (US$10.9m), versus a loss of HK$131,000 in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Tigre de Cristal rose 249.2 per cent, to just under HK$60m.

Tigre de Cristal’s VIP rollover gambling business, which was primarily from non-Russian tourists, contributed 54.2 per cent of the group’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) in 2019, but that declined to 20.9 per cent and 0 per cent in 2020 and 2021 respectively due to Covid-19.

See also: Tigre de Cristal Phase II delayed until at least 2025

In the first half of this year, Summit Ascent’s volume chip business had no revenue. The company stated: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the unfavourable factors have probably changed from short-term to become a long-term impact on the group.”

However, mass-market table gaming revenue rose 55.1 per cent year-on-year to HK$84.6m, while electronic gaming revenue rose 21.8 per cent to HK$83m. Summit Ascent’s hotel revenue rose 52.5 per cent to nearly HK$10.3m.

In this article:
land-based casino Tigre de Cristal

Latest Articles

Latest Finance news from Australasia

Latest Finance news from East Asia

Latest Finance news from South Asia

Latest Finance news from South East Asia

Latest Finance news from Elsewhere