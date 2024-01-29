STB, MBS and UOB work to promote Marina Bay precinct

The collaboration will include a series of marketing actions.

Singapore.- A partnership between the Singapore Tourism Board, Marina Bay Sands and United Overseas Bank will seek to boost the attraction of the Marina Bay area with marketing actions and events across hotels, attractions, retail and dining.

The initiative seeks to cater to both locals and tourists, focusing on lifestyle and entertainment programming. STB will launch marketing using its global campaign, “Made in Singapore,” and focusing on key source markets such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam as well as visitors already in Singapore.

In February, there wil be a waterfront drone light show titled The Legend of the Dragon Gate in celebration of Lunar New Year. Beyond the festive season, the partnership will continue with joint marketing initiatives aligning with upcoming events such as Taylor Swift and Rod Stewart concerts.

Kenneth Lim, assistant chief executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board, said, “We are delighted to partner with Marina Bay Sands and UOB to collaborate with the wider Marina Bay precinct partners to enhance the vibrancy of the Marina Bay precinct by offering a series of unique experiences for visitors to enjoy. This partnership aims to excite and inspire our visitors to explore more of what Singapore has to offer.”

Irene Lin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer (Resort Marketing), Marina Bay Sands, said, “The Marina Bay precinct has the potential to be a canvas for cutting-edge lifestyle programming, with its diversity of hotel, attractions, retail and dining partners located in close proximity to our integrated resort. The partnership with STB and UOB allows us to further develop our first-in-class Bay Precinct Strategy, which offers business travellers a richer and varied bleisure experience.”

Jacquelyn Tan, UOB’s head of group personal financial services, said, “UOB is honoured to be a part of this groundbreaking partnership. As the leader in billings for consumer credit cards in ASEAN, we look forward to offering our cardholders across the region an unforgettable experience at the Marina Bay precinct. Whether it be dining, attractions, retail or entertainment, UOB is proud to showcase Singapore’s finest offerings through this partnership.”