Statscore to cover Tamil Nadu Premier League cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India.

Sports data provider Statscore has announced a new agreement to add the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) to its cricket coverage.

India.- Statscore has expanded its cricket coverage by adding the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) to its portfolio. It says that it has recognised a growing demand for cricket data and statistics.

As part of its coverage, Statscore will offer low-latency TV-based coverage with updates on key incidents, scores, strike rates, ball-by-ball analysis, boundaries, run rates, wicket updates, and more.

Adam Działach, product manager at Statscore, stated: “Recognising the growing interest in cricket coverage, we are delighted to extend our top-quality sports data and statistics offer to include the TNPL, catering to the needs of cricket enthusiasts, sportsbooks and media organisations alike.”