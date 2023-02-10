South Korea to resume short-term visas for Chinese visitors

Chinese visitors will still be required to undergo tests for Covid-19 infection.

Authorities believe the peak of Covid-19 infections in China has passed.

South Korea.- South Korea is set to resume the issuance of short-term visas for travellers from China starting on February 11th. According to the Yonhap News Agency, interior ministry official Kim Seong-ho said the peak of Covid-19 infections in China has passed.

Since January 2, South Korean authorities have restricted the issuance of short-term visas at its embassies and consulates in China, with the exception of diplomats and approved business or humanitarian purposes. The measure had been extended to the end of February.

Visitors from China will still be required to take Covid-19 tests. Travellers from the Chinese mainland, Macau, or Hong Kong must undergo both a pre-departure and post-arrival test.

Kim Seong-ho said the South Korean government will evaluate the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions for travellers from China after further assessment. The resumption of short-term visas for Chinese visitors is expected to have a positive impact on South Korea’s foreigner-only casinos.

In 2021, South Korean casino revenue was KRW1.18tn (US$975.39m), compared to KRW1.04tn in 2020. However, the growth was mainly attributed to Kangwon Land, the only casino in South Korea open to locals. The number of arrivals in South Korea was 212,767 in 2020 and 48,278 in 2021.