South Korea lifts post-arrival testing for inbound Chinese travellers

South Korea.- The government of South Korea has announced the end of post-arrival Covid-19 tests for travellers from China starting March 1. According to a senior official at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the decision was made due to the stable Covid-19 situation in China.

Pre-arrival testing will continue until March 10 for travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. South Korea has resumed the issuance of short-term visas for travellers from China, while China has done the same for South Koreans.

The resumption of short-term visas for Chinese visitors is expected to have a positive impact on South Korea’s foreigner-only casinos. In 2021, South Korean casino revenue was KRW1.18tn (US$975.39m), compared to KRW1.04tn in 2020.

The South Korean government will allow flights from China to land at airports other than Incheon International Airport and will increase the number of weekly flights between the two countries from 62 to 80 by the end of February and 100 per week in March.