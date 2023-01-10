Solomon Islands: 34 arrested for suspected illegal gambling

The 34 suspects were arrested and charged with Gaming in a Public Place.

The name of the Police operation was “Stopem gambling”

Solomon Islands.- Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and members of Solomon’s International Assistance Force (SIAF) have arrested 34 suspects during the operation “Stopem gambling.” Among the 34 suspects, 10 were females.

Suspects who have been arrested for gambling known as pass were arrested from Rove Market, White river and Lord Howe Settlement.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Superintendent Chris Laekalia said about the operation: “Gambling known as play pass has become a great concern for community leaders as it has become popular within Honiara. Locations used for gambling are also becoming places for antisocial behaviours.”

“The 34 suspects were arrested and charged with Gaming in a Public Place contrary to section 4 (1) of the Gaming and Lotteries Act, Cap 139,” Laekalia added.

He also said the suspects were bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 13 February 2023.

“I want to appeal to all community leaders and the Crime Prevention Committees (CPC) to assist police in reporting any crowd gathering concerning the gambling activity as operation ‘Stopem gambling’ continues,” concluded Laekalia.