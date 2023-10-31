SkyCity warns New Zealanders of fraudulent online gambling sites

SkyCity has warned that sites are using its branding.

New Zealand.- SkyCity has expressed concerns about online gambling platforms fraudulently using its name, logo and overall appearance. It says misleading advertisements have been circulating on platforms like Facebook and directing users to download applications from Google’s Play Store.

Michael Ahearne, SkyCity’s chief executive officer, said there had been an increase in the past few months and urged people to exercise caution when clicking on links. He also called for stricter regulations on online gambling in New Zealand.

Under the Gambling Act, publishing or promoting gambling that operates outside New Zealand or is linked to gambling operators beyond New Zealand’s jurisdiction is illegal. However, overseas gambling operators often circumvent the rules. Ahearnes call cames during Cyber Smart Week.

See also: Sue Suckling steps down as SkyCity board member