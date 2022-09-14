SkyCity appoints Steve Salmon to senior leadership team

Steve Salmon has been appointed to SkyCity’s senior leadership team amid the company’s ongoing review of its executive structure.

New Zealand.- SkyCity has announced that Steve Salmon has been appointed to its senior leadership team, effective from September 12, amid the operator’s review of its executive structure. Salmon joined SkyCity in February 2012 as online director and is currently managing director at SkyCity Malta.

Salmon is responsible for SkyCity’s online gaming strategy, including overseeing the operations of the SkyCity Online Casino. According to the company, Salmon was “instrumental in the development and launch of the SkyCity Online Casino in 2019.”

SkyCity has recently shared its financial results for the fiscal year 2022 with performance impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company posted a decline in revenue of 33 per cent year-on-year from NZ$952.0m to NZ$639m (US$395m) and a NZ$33.6m (US$20.9m) loss for the year ended June 30.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was NZ$96.9m, down 69 per cent from the prior-year period.

According to the company, SkyCity Online Casino benefited from the closure of land-based casinos during the period and had a resilient performance following the reopening of land-based casinos in December 2021.