Singapore visitor arrivals up 472% January to April

The figure was higher than the total arrivals in full-year 2021.

Authorities in Singapore have reported that 540,430 visitors arrived in the country in the first four months of the year.

Singapore.- The number of visitors to Singapore from January to April inclusive rose 472.2 per cent year-on-year to 540,430. That exceeds the number of visits recorded in all of 2021 (330,000).

According to official data, 95,490 visitors came from India, up 533.1 per cent year-on-year. In second place was Indonesia, with 84,658 arrivals, and in third place was Malaysia, with 45,560 visitors, up 750.4 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Singapore started easing Covid-19 measures at the beginning of the year. In April, authorities announced the reopening of borders to all fully vaccinated travellers. The announcement brought a strong growth in the volume of air passengers arriving in the country.

The news regarding the arrival of more visitors was well received by the casino industry in the country. Genting Singapore reported a rise in Q1 gaming revenue of 42.2 per cent sequentially and 8.1 per cent year-on-year.

The company, which operates Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), has confirmed it will carry out a phased refurbishment from this quarter to 2023. The plan will cover 1,200 units across its three hotels: Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael and the Festive Hotel.

Sands China has also started a US$1bn renovation project at Marina Bay Sands, which is scheduled to be completed in phases in 2022 and 2023.