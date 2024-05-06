Century to lease and operate two VIP rooms at Dara Sakor casino

The company will operate seven baccarat tables.

Cambodia.- Century Entertainment International Holdings has announced that it will lease and manage two VIP rooms at a casino in Dara Sakor, Koh Kong province, Cambodia. With a gross floor area of approximately 650 square metres (6,997 sq feet), the rooms will host seven gaming tables.

Under the terms of the agreement, the subsidiary, Wisdom Ocean Group, will pay a monthly rent of US$35,000 for the lease, with the contract spanning three years, effective upon approval at a special general meeting. Century Entertainment will retain 100 per cent of the winnings from the operation of the VIP rooms and will be responsible for the entire house losses alongside staff costs and taxes.

The casino housing the rooms belongs to LongBay Entertainment and is at LongBay Century Hotel. The agreement comes after Century Entertainment terminated a deal involving its chairman and chief executive Ng Man Sun and Lion King Entertainment, a company wholly owned by Man Sun.

In its filing on Friday (May 3), Century Entertainment expressed its intention to focus on operating baccarat on all gaming tables within the leased VIP rooms.