Macau GGR to reach US$2.5bn in May, analysts say

Citigroup predicts that GGR will reach 77 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Macau.- Analysts at Citigroup have forecast that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) will reach MOP75.87bn (US$9.36bn) in May. George Choi and Ryan Cheung said the daily run rate for the month is expected to be MOP645m.

The figures indicate a potential 77 per cent recovery compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. In April, GGR was down 4.9 per cent month-on-month at MOP18.5bn (US$2.29bn). The figure was up 26 per cent when compared to April 2023 but down 21.4 per cent from the MOP23.6bn (US$2.91bn) reported in April 2019. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first four months of 2024 was MOP75.87bn (US$9.36bn), up 53.7 per cent year-on-year.

