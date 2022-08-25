Singapore to relax entry rules for inbound travellers from August 28

The government has also announced that most indoor locations will no longer require mask-wearing from August 29.

Singapore.- The government of Singapore has announced that it will reduce entry requirements for inbound travellers from Sunday (August 28). Travellers aged 13 and over will no longer be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine and Covid-19 test prior to entry, even if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, from Monday (August 29), masks will no longer be required in most indoor spaces, except for public transportation, hospitals and clinics. The capacity limit for events has also been lifted.

The country was one of the first in the region to relax Covid-19 measures, allowing casino operators to recover faster than in other countries. Genting Singapore reported a rise in gaming revenue of 7.3 per cent year-on-year to nearly SGD475.2m for the first half of the year. Net profit fell by 4.3 per to SGD84.4m (US$61.3m) while revenue was up 19.5 per cent to SGD663.1m.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at SGD268.7m, down 2.7 per cent year-on-year. Non-gaming revenue rose 64.9 per cent to just under SGD183m.

Marina Bay Sands posted net revenue of US$679m for the second quarter, up 107.6 per cent year-on-year, EBITDA rose by 184.8 per cent to US$319m. Casino revenue increased by 124.2 per cent to US$500m with rolling chip volume for VIP play up 781.4 per cent to just over US$5.39bn. The mass-market chip drop was just under US$1.14bn, up 105.6 per cent.