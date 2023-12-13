Singapore: November visitor arrivals hit 1.1m

Visitor arrivals in Singapore grew 130 per cent year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2023.

Singapore received 12.37 million visitors in the first eleven months of the year.

Singapore.- November visitor arrivals in Singapore totalled 1.1 million, according to data from the Singapore Tourism Board. That takes the total for the first eleven months of 2023 to 12.37 million, a rise of 130.2 per cent year-on-year to 71.1 per cent of 2019 levels.

In November, Indonesia and China maintained their positions as Singapore’s primary tourism contributors. Indonesia led with 183,890 visitors, while China followed with 104,280. For January to November, Indonesian arrivals were 74.4 per cent of 2019 figures, totalling 2.06 million. Mainland China provided 1.23 million visitors, 36.7 per cent of 2019 levels. Other significant contributors included Malaysia (985,350), India (977,480) and Australia (972,660).

The city-state and China plan to implement a mutual 30-day visa-exemption scheme in early 2024, as revealed in a recent statement from the Prime Minister’s Office in Singapore.

