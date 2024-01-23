Trip.com reports rise in bookings in Asia for the Chinese New Year

Bookings are up tenfold.

China.- The online travel agency Trip.com has reported that as of mid-January, outbound travel bookings from China for the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays have surpassed last year’s figures by more than tenfold.

The online booking platform said countries with visa-free arrangements or plans for relaxed visa policies, including Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, are emerging as top choices for Chinese tourists. Chinese tourists were also granted visa waivers by Malaysia and Singapore in December.

Trip.com also noted a significant increase in inbound search and booking volumes from countries such as Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

See also: Chinese outbound tourism recovery to be slower than expected: Nomura