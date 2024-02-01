Singapore: 4 arrested over use of counterfeit currency at a casino

The arrests were made in Indonesia.

Singapore.- The collaboration between Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Indonesian National Police has resulted in the arrest of four Indonesians for allegedly use of counterfeit currency at casinos.

The investigation was initiated on September 21, 2023, when an Indonesian couple attempted to exchange a counterfeit S$10,000 note for casino chips in Singapore. According to Channel News Asia, police learned that the couple had travelled from Batam to Singapore the same day and had received the note from their partner in Batam as payment for a business transaction.

Due to a lack of evidence, the couple was released. However, the casino alerted the Singapore Police Force (SPF). Police conducted three raids in Riau and West Java provinces in Indonesia between November 15 and 20, 2023. These resulted in the arrest of three suspects, aged 39 to 48, suspected of counterfeiting and distributing fake banknotes. A subsequent raid led to the arrest of a 51-year-old Indonesian man.