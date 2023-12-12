Singapore: 21 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

Police in Singapore arrested 21 people for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities.

Singapore.- Police have arrested 21 people (10 men and 11 women) aged between 25 to 77 years old at a unit at Lorong 30 Geylang. They seized over SG$40,200 in cash and various gambling-related items.

People found gambling with an illicit service provider can face potential fines of up to SG$10,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of six months or both. Those implicated in the conduct of unlawful gambling activities can be subjected to fines reaching SG$200,000 and imprisonment for up to five years.

A man named Hung Jung-Hao pleaded guilty to having been involved in illicit card recording at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino. In November, a Malaysian man named Tan Kian Yi, was sentenced to three years and four months in jail for his involvement.