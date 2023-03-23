Singapore: 21 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The operation resulted in the seizure of over SGD83,000 (US$62,630) in cash.

Arrests were made in a joint operation led by officers from the Bedok Police Division, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and the Ministry of Manpower.

Singapore.- Police have arrested 21 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities. The arrests were made in a joint operation led by officers from the Bedok Police Division, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and the Ministry of Manpower.

According to police, the detainees were five men and 16 women, aged between 35 and 77. They have been charged under Singapore’s Gambling Control Act for involvement in organising, managing, and conducting illegal gambling activities. One is being investigated for working without a valid government permit.

During the operation, authorities seized more than SGD83,000 (US$62,630) in cash and gambling paraphernalia. The raid was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal gambling activities in the country.

Under Singapore’s Gambling Control Act, those found guilty of operating or assisting in managing an unlawful gambling place can be fined up to SGD200,000 and face imprisonment for up to five years. Those conducting betting, gaming, or lotteries unlawfully can be fined up to SGD200,000 or imprisoned for up to five years.

See also: Singapore blocks fake news sites promoting gambling scams