Singapore: 20 arrested in connection with illegal remote gambling

Police have seized more than SG$118,000 in cash, as well as computers and mobile phones.

Singapore.- A new operation against illegal gambling ended with the arrest of 19 men and one woman. Aged between 24 and 78, thos3 arrested are suspected of being involved in illegal remote gambling.

During a raid on Tuesday (December 6), police seized more than $118,000 in cash, as well as documents, computers and mobile phones. Police reported that 70 bank accounts were frozen.

Three of the men, aged between 26 and 40, will face charges in court under the Gambling Control Act. The law, which came into effect on August 1, 2022, establishes penalties of up to six months in prison and fines of up to SG$10,000 for anyone caught betting with unlicensed service providers.

Operators of illegal gambling services face up to seven years in prison and fines of up to $500,000. Repeat offenders can face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $700,000.

Agents who facilitate illegal gambling can be punished with up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000.

Earlier this week, authorities revealed that 2,400 people have been arrested for illegal gambling in Singapore in the last three years. According to The Straits Times, more than 800 arrests were for illicit betting.

The Singapore Pools is the only licenced operator of sports betting and lotteries in the country, and authorities have signalled their intention to step up enforcement during the World Cup.