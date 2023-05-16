Sands China launches new performing arts programme

The programme will promote Macau’s cultural scene, showcasing music, dance and Cantonese opera.

Macau.- Sands China has launched the Sands Performing Arts Program to promote performing arts in Macau. It says the programme will encompass an array of performances in music, dance and Cantonese opera.

This year’s programme includes The Peony Pavilion, which will compete for the prestigious China Theatre Plum Blossom Award, the Floral Princess 65th Anniversary Macao 2023 and the Janoska Ensemble, a Vienna-based quartet.

Macau’s gaming industry, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the territory’s revenue, was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government aims to reduce its reliance on gaming revenue. Under their new concessions, the city’s six gaming operators have pledged to invest a total of US$15.2bn in non-gaming projects, including cultural and entertainment facilities, over the next few years.