Sands China appoints Grant Chum as CEO

Robert Goldstein will step down but will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Macau.- Sands China has issued a statement announcing several changes to its board. Robert Goldstein will step down as chief executive officer (CEO) and president. He will be succeeded by Grant Chum, who has been serving as the chief operating officer of the Macau gaming and integrated resort operator since February 2020.

Goldstein has been re-designated as a non-executive director. He will continue to act as the chairman of the board and chairman of the nomination committee. Goldstein had been serving as CEO since January 2021.

Sands China also announced that Wilfred Wong has been appointed as executive vice chairman, while Dave Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) since 2017, has been named executive vice president. He will continue to serve as CFO.

Chum joined Las Vegas Sands as senior vice president, global gaming strategy in July 2013 and served as chief of staff from March 2015 until February 2020. Before joining the company, he spent 14 years at UBS Investment Bank in a variety of roles, including serving as managing director, head of Hong Kong equity research and head of China equity research.