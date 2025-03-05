Number of Macau gaming workers rises in Q4

The number of full-time employees in the gaming sector was up 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the number of full-time employees in the gaming Sector increased by 1,200 (or 2 per cent) year-on-year to 52,971 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Female employees made up 58.3 per cent of the total, and shift-working employees accounted for 95.1 per cent.

The average earnings of full-time employees in the Macau gaming industry were MOP26,890 (US$3,370) in December. That’s a rise of 6.3 per cent year-on-year. Resident and nonresident employees earned an average of MOP26,820 and MOP29,230, respectively

The average salary for dealers rose by 2.9 per cent to MOP21,470 (US$2,691) due to higher wages and increased hours. The number of dealers totaled 23,618 in December, up by 259 year-on-year.

Directors and managers saw the largest salary increase. Their average earnings reached MOP68,900 (US$8,636) by the end of December, up 22.2 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, salaries for technicians, associate professionals, and clerks, including dealers, rose between 2.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

The number of job vacancies in the gaming sector dropped by 147 to 253. some 64.8 per cent demanded prior work experience. In the fourth quarter, the number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 1,148 and 812 respectively. The recruitment rate rose to 2.2 per cent, up by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year. The employee turnover rate fell to 1.5 per cent, and the job vacancy rate declined to 0.5 per cent, decreasing by 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points, respectively. This suggests that some previously vacant positions were filled.