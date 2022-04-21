Resorts World Manila opens Hotel Okura Manila

Hotel Okura Manila opened to the public on April 20 after delays due to the pandemic.

The Philippines.- The Okura Manila Hotel at Resorts World Manila finally opened its doors yesterday (April 20) after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The hotel is billed as an ideal choice for business and leisure travellers because of its proximity to financial districts in Metro Manila.

It has 190 guest rooms and suites, two meeting rooms, a rooftop swimming pool, pool bar, fitness centre, health club with dry sauna and steam room.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Hotel Okura Co said: “We are delighted that Hotel Okura Manila officially opens. At this hotel, we are confident that Okura’s omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) together with the warmest Filipino hospitality, in conjunction with our spirit of ‘Wa’ (harmony), would evolve into the ultimate hospitality.”

Hotel Okura Manila expected to hold a soft opening in December 2021 but that was delayed due to Covid-19 countermeasures. The capital Manila and 38 other regions in The Philippines were placed under Alert Level 1 Covid-19 restrictions on March 1 after a decline in new Covid-19 cases.