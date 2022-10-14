Queensland to introduce tougher laws for casinos

The government of Queensland will introduce stricter oversight of casino operators.

Australia.- The government of Queensland has announced a series of reforms to be contained in the Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022. According to Queensland attorney-general Shannon Fentiman, the reforms will ensure casinos operate lawfully and transparently and take their responsibility to reduce gambling harm seriously.

New laws include an obligation for casinos to report breaches of the law and cooperate with the state regulator or face significantly increased penalties. The government will be able to issue fines of up to AU$100m. Further reforms include strengthened provisions on gambling harm and money laundering.

A number of the new laws were recommended by the Honourable Robert Gotterson AO KC in his independent review into The Star Entertainment Group, which was received on September 30.

Fentiman said: “Given the extremely serious and concerning findings of the Gotterson Review, the Government has acted swiftly to prioritise critical reforms that address certain key matters in Mr Gotterson’s report.

“The new laws provide for a special manager who could be appointed to monitor and direct casino operations and report back to Government so that further action can be taken where necessary. The reforms also remove any requirement for the Government to compensate casino operators for introducing stronger regulatory laws, as has been done in other states.”

He added: “There are stringent checks and balances in place so any cash alternatives must be considered and approved, including technical evaluations and harm minimisation measures.”

The reforms are expected to be implemented as soon as possible in preparation for the potential outcomes of the process in relation to The Star Entertainment Group. Fentiman has ordered the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation to issue a show cause notice to The Star.