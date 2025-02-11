Probe announced after gambling ads broadcast during A-league match

Paramount+ broadcast gambling ads from an offshore company.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reportedly launched an inquiry after the streaming service Paramount+ broadcast ads from 8Xbet, an offshore gambling company, during a match between Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar in New Zealand. The ads, digitally placed along the sidelines, were shown in both Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian Professional League said it identified a breach of advertising regulations in the first half of the match and that it was quickly rectified by technicians. However, ads reappeared in the second half due to another technical malfunction.

A Paramount spokesperson told The Guardian: “Paramount+ inadvertently broadcast some inserted virtual advertisements during the Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar match live from New Zealand on Thursday, February 6, due to the international feed being provided, rather than the Australian feed.

“This feed is provided by a third party and Paramount+ is working urgently with the supplier now to ensure this does not happen again.”

See also: Western Australia increases penaties for breaches of gambling regulations

The Australian Greens party has released a letter sent to communications minister Michelle Rowland last week in which the party offered Labor a compromise on gambling ads. The party offered to amend its Ban Gambling Ads bill to favour a partial rather than total ban as long as action came soon.

The party offered to support a ban on ads before and after sports broadcasts and during children’s viewing times. and a cap of two ads per television program. The measures are similar to those that government was reported to be considering.