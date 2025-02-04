Australian Greens offer compromise on proposed gambling ads ban

The Greens have offered to support a partial ban on gambling ads as long as it comes soon.

Australia.- The Greens party has released a letter sent to communications minister Michelle Rowland last week in which the party offered Labor a compromise on gambling ads. The party offered to amend its Ban Gambling Ads bill, which is scheduled for debate in the Senate on Wednesday (February 5), to favour a partial rather than total ban as long as action came soon.

The party offered to support a ban on ads before and after sports broadcasts and during children’s viewing times. and a cap of two ads per television program. The measures are similar to those that government was reported to be considering.

Sarah Hanson-Young, Senator for South Australia and Greens communications spokesperson, said: “Gambling ad reform is the unfinished business of this parliament. The public wants this done before the election and the Government should listen and act. We’re offering a pragmatic pathway here and there is just enough time to get it done. On Wednesday, the senate will debate and vote on the Greens’ bill to ban gambling ads. All sides should back it.

“We will support legislation this week to ban gambling ads online and implement some broadcast restrictions before and after sports and during kids’ viewing times. This offer is consistent with the Albanese Government’s previous promises. If the Government is serious about preventing gambling harm and protecting our kids they will jump at this offer. Australians want gambling ads banned and stakeholders are desperate for action.

“The Albanese government shouldn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. The Greens have compromised and Labor should too. The Greens will push for a full gambling ad ban in the next parliament but in the meantime, we should work together for the sake of our kids and communities. Australians lose more to gambling than any other nation than Earth and we need our politicians to act.”

Prime minister Anthony Albanese told ABC he had not seen a proposal from the Greens yet and that his government has “taken more action on gambling than any government since the federation.”