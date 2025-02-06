Western Australia increases penaties for breaches of gambling regulations

The amendments are based on the findings and recommendations of the Perth Casino Royal Commission.

Australia.- The government of Western Australia (WA) has introduced legislative changes in response to the recommendations from the Perth Casino Royal Commission, which indicated that legislation required modernisation to meet current needs.

The penalties for failing to comply with gambling laws and directions issued by the Gaming and Wagering Commission (GWC) will increase. Amendments also simplify the integration of policies agreed upon by the Commonwealth and other state governments, including the National Consumer Protection Framework for Online Gambling and the National Policy on Match-Fixing in Sport, and the GWC has been empowered to provide more effective directions to the casino licensee.

Gary Dreibergs, chair of the GWC, commented: “I welcome the reforms, driven by the State Government, which will greatly assist the Gaming and Wagering Commission in our important task to enforce gambling laws and disrupt illegal gambling in WA.

“The substantial increase in penalties will act as a more effective deterrent and a more appropriate punishment for law breakers who may regard current lower penalties as an acceptable risk when they consider the profits that can be made from subverting the laws.

“The extra powers for the GWC will help to significantly boost our ability to carry out successful investigations and prosecutions to stamp out illegal activity, which attracts money launderers and organised crime gangs.”