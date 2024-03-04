Premium Leisure Corp revenue up 41% in 2023

The company posted a consolidated revenue of PHP2.94bn (US$52.5m).

The Philippines.- Premium Leisure Corp, the operator of City of Dreams Manila, has shared its financial results for the year 2023. Revenue was up 41 per cent year-on-year to PHP2.33bn (US$41.6m). It also announced a net income of PHP2.33bn (US$41.6m), up 85 per cent over 2022’s PHP1,256m.

The company’s gaming revenue share through its wholly owned subsidiary Premium Leisure & Amusement bounced by 50 per cent year-on-year to PHP2.33m (US$41.8m) due to significantly enhanced mass and VIP operations at City of Dreams Manila.

Meanwhile, Premium Leisure Corp’s online subsidiary, Pacific Online Systems Corp, also achieved a net income of PHP275m in 2023, up 44 per cent when compared to the previous year.

The operating EBITDA PLC for 2023 was PHP2.25bn (US$40m), up 59 per cent over the previous year’s PHP1.41bn.