Premium Leisure Corp profit up 57% in first 9 months of the year

The Philippines.- Premium Leisure Corp, the operator of City of Dreams Manila, has announced profits of PHP1.91bn (US$33.5m) for the nine months ending September 30. That’s an increase of 57 per cent year-on-year.

The company attributed the rise to a more favourable economic environment and an increase in revenue from City of Dreams Manila, which grew by 24 per cent to PHP1.79bn (US$31.4m) on the back of improvements in both mass and VIP performance.

Premium Leisure Corp’s online subsidiary, Pacific Online Systems Corp, reported a 40 per cent rise in gross earnings at PHP502.43m (US$8.81m) through its ongoing partnership with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).