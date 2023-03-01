Premium Leisure Corp posts revenue of US$37.8m for 2022

Premium Leisure Corp benefited from the lifting of Covid-19 measures in The Philippines.

Premium Leisure Corp’s revenue grew 20.4 per cent when compared to the previous year.

The Philippines.- Premium Leisure Corp (PLC) has shared its financial results for the year 2022. It’s reported consolidated revenues of PHP2.08bn (US$37.8m), up 20.4 per cent on year-on-year terms, and a consolidated net income of nearly PHP1.26bn, up 11.8 per cent.

Premium Leisure Corp’s share of the gaming business at City of Dreams Manila (CoD) accounted for 75 per cent of its reported income at nearly PHP1.56bn. Its share was up 20.1 per cent from 2021. The company reported that it will declare a regular dividend of PHP0.05024 per share, which will be payable on March 28.

Belle Corp, its parent company, reported revenue of nearly PHP5.42bn for full-year 2022, a 58.5 per cent increase from the previous year. Net income rose 129.5 per cent year-on-year to PHP1.71bn. Belle’s board of directors approved a regular cash dividend of PHP0.06 per share, which will be payable on March 30.