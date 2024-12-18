Police in Malaysia conduct raids against illegal gambling

Police in Kuala Lumpur have arrested 29 people.

Malaysia.- Police in Kuala Lumpur have carried out 21 raids and made 29 arrests for alleged illegal gambling. Among those arrested were seven foreigners. Police seized 31 mobile phones, 20 tablets, nine modems, and RM2,378 in cash.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa told Harian Metro that raids took place at snooker halls, some of which hid gambling operations on the upper floors.

Elsewhere in Malaysia, police in Perak say they conducted 1,369 raids related to illegal gambling between January and September. These led to 1,652 arrests, while police seized RM$1,296 in cash and 1,022 electronic devices.

The raids targeted various illegal gambling activities, including online, indoors and outdoors. Police submitted 91 requests to local authorities for the cancellation of business permits. So far, 14 licences have been revoked, while 77 are awaiting responses.

Police made 81 applications to cut electricity supply to identified venues under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has completed 67. Finally, 46 applications were submitted to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to block gambling-related websites. These are being processed.