Philippines Bureau of Immigration probed for alleged fake POGO visas

Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is investigating the Bureau of Immigration’s legal department for issuing thousands of work visas to fake corporations, including those linked to POGOs.

The Philippines.- Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has recently announced a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities within the legal department of the Bureau of Immigration.

According to ABS-CBN, the probe is in response to concerns that “thousands” of work visas, specifically the 9G visas designated for “pre-arranged employment,” were issued to fictitious corporations, including those associated with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Remulla disclosed that during a meeting with Bureau of Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco, he directed a deeper examination into the matter. The 9G visas are intended for foreign nationals engaging in lawful occupations within the Philippines.

According to Remulla, his previous warnings about the prevalence of fake corporations obtaining 9G visas were not heeded by the legal department of the Bureau of Immigration.

Last year, Remulla had suggested outsourcing Philippine visa handling to foreign service providers following the discovery of authentic Philippine identification cards illegally issued to Chinese nationals involved in POGOs.

In response to the investigation, Remulla instructed commissioner Tansingco to cease granting visas to sole proprietorships and exclusively issue them to corporations registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The aim is to curb fraudulent practices that have persisted for years.

The news comes shortly after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco spoke out in favour of keeping POGOs operations in the country.

Tengco underscored the significant employment opportunities provided by the sector, employing close to 70,000 Filipinos. He also highlighted the sector’s role in the property industry, occupying 625,000 square meters of office space.

