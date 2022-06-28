Philippines: 75 arrested over illegal cockfighting

Police have dismantled an illegal cockfighting hub in Mexico, Pampanga.

The Philippines.- The crackdown on illegal cockfighting continues in The Philippines. Some 75 people were arrested in Mexico, Pampanga on Sunday after officers dismantled an illegal cockfighting hub.

During the raid, police seized five live and two dead fighting cocks and P52,150 cash. Suspects were taken to the city’s police station and will be charged.

A week ago, police in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, arrested eight people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities related to cockfighting games. Meanwhile, police in Manila arrested three people as part of a series of operations following President Rodrigo Duterte’s ban on e-sabong operations.