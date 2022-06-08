Philippines: 3 arrested over illegal e-sabong website

Three people have been arrested for violating President Duterte’s ban on e-sabong operations in the country.

The Philippines.- Three people have been arrested in Tondo, Manila, as part of a series of operations following President Rodrigo Duterte’s ban on e-sabong operations. Those arrested are accused of operating a website that offered e-sabong. Police seized computer desktops, cellphones, three local area network routers and money.

According to local media, the three people would be the first to have been arrested on suspicion of running e-sabong (online cockfighting) operations since the ban, which Duterte introduced under pressure following the disappearance of people connected to the industry.

Authorities have asked Meta, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, to block pages promoting e-sabong operations. However, Jonathan Malaya, the DILG Undersecretary, criticised Facebook for its slow action in the face of repeated requests from the agency to block e-sabong pages.

Malaya said the social media platform only took action after being shamed by his accusations of inaction and negligence.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has called for the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate employees at Lucky 8 Star Quest. According to a committee report, people connected to the industry who disappeared were last seen at arenas operated by the e-sabong firm.