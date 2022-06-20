The Philipines: 8 arrested for illegal gambling
The Philippines.- Eight people have been arrested in Mabalacat city in Pampanga province for allegedly participating in an illegal cockfighting match. Police say they found people placing bets during a cockfighting match in a backyard. Officers seized money, seven live roosters, a dead rooster and a gaffe fragment.
Officers are preparing charges for suspected violations of Republic Act 9287.
A few days ago, police in Manila arrested three people as part of a series of operations following President Rodrigo Duterte’s ban on e-sabong operations. Those arrested are accused of operating a website that offered e-sabong.
Police seized computer desktops, cellphones, three local area network routers and money.