The Philipines: 8 arrested for illegal gambling

Those arrested may face charges for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting games.
06/20/22

Police in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, have arrested eight people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities related to cockfighting games.

The Philippines.- Eight people have been arrested in Mabalacat city in Pampanga province for allegedly participating in an illegal cockfighting match. Police say they found people placing bets during a cockfighting match in a backyard. Officers seized money, seven live roosters, a dead rooster and a gaffe fragment.

Officers are preparing charges for suspected violations of Republic Act 9287.

A few days ago, police in Manila arrested three people as part of a series of operations following President Rodrigo Duterte’s ban on e-sabong operations. Those arrested are accused of operating a website that offered e-sabong.

Police seized computer desktops, cellphones, three local area network routers and money.

