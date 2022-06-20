The Philipines: 8 arrested for illegal gambling

Those arrested may face charges for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting games.

Police in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, have arrested eight people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities related to cockfighting games.

The Philippines.- Eight people have been arrested in Mabalacat city in Pampanga province for allegedly participating in an illegal cockfighting match. Police say they found people placing bets during a cockfighting match in a backyard. Officers seized money, seven live roosters, a dead rooster and a gaffe fragment.

Officers are preparing charges for suspected violations of Republic Act 9287.

A few days ago, police in Manila arrested three people as part of a series of operations following President Rodrigo Duterte’s ban on e-sabong operations. Those arrested are accused of operating a website that offered e-sabong.

Police seized computer desktops, cellphones, three local area network routers and money.