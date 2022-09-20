Philippines: 4 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in Barangay have arrested four people who were allegedly gambling on mahjong

The Philippines.- Police in Barangay Our Lady of Lourdes in the Jaro district have arrested four people for illegal gambling. Those arrested were identified as Sheryl Joy Yudelmo, 36; Gemma Aquino, 57; Corazon Serbo, 47; and Kestine Pedrosa, 28.

According to Panay News, they were caught playing mahjong on Saturday afternoon. Police confiscated a set of mahjong tiles and PHP540.

A few day ago, police in Muntinlupa arrested three men and rescued two children during an operation against illegal gambling activities. Those arrested were aged between 29 and 40 years old. Police also seized illegal firearms, ammunition and PHP1,000.

Also last week, police arrested 18 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling at a resort in Barangay San Rafael in San Pablo, Laguna. Police identified the two people as Jeffry Austria and his partner Shirley Eustaquio. They are said to have had several employees as runners and waiters.