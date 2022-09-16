Philippines: 3 arrested in operation against illegal gambling

Police also rescued two minors in conflict with the law.

The Philippines.- Police in Muntinlupa arrested three men and rescued two children during an operation against illegal gambling activities. Those arrested are aged between 29 and 40 years old. Police also seized illegal firearms, ammunition and PHP1,000.

According to the Manila Bulletin, police received reports that the gang was involved in illegal games of cara y cruz for money. The three men are charged with violating Presidential Decree 1602 on illegal gambling, while one of them is also awaiting a complaint for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition under Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Also this week, police arrested 18 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling at a resort in Barangay San Rafael in San Pablo, Laguna. Police identified the two people as Jeffry Austria and his partner Shirley Eustaquio. They are said to have had several employees as runners and waiters.

Some 16 people were arrested while playing poker. Police seized a stake of P461,406, a poker table, 2,000 poker chips and three decks of cards. Those arrested were taken to the San Pablo City Police Station.