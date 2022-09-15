Philippines: 18 arrested for illegal gambling

The arrests were made in Barangay San Rafael in San Pablo City, Laguna.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested 18 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling at a resort in Barangay San Rafael in San Pablo, Laguna. According to The Manila Bulletin, police identified the two people as Jeffry Austria and his partner Shirley Eustaquio. They are said to have had several employees as runners and waiters.

Some 16 people were arrested while playing poker. Police seized a stake of P461,406, a poker table, 2,000 poker chips and three decks of cards. Those arrested were taken to the San Pablo City Police Station.

A few days ago, eight people were arrested in Balamban after police found them betting on illegal cockfights. According to Sunstar, a police investigation found that cockfights were being held every Sunday.

Those arrested are aged between 31 to 67 years old. Police seized two roosters, gambling paraphernalia and PHP830 cash. Those arrested will be charged with violating Presidential Decree 1602 for illegal gambling.