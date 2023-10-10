Philippines: 4 arrested for alleged illegal cockfighting

Four men were arrested in Iloilo City.

The Philippines.- Authorities in Zone 2, Barangay Balabago, Jaro, Iloilo City, carried out a raid on Sunday (October 8) that ended with the arrest of four people for alleged illegal cockfighting operations. Major Eduardo Siacon Jr said the suspects were aged between 21 and 39. He said residents had refrained from reporting activities to the authorities. He said the operations were well-organised, with participants joining by invitation.

Police seized 10 roosters and an improvised cockpit ring. Those arrested are in the custody of the Jaro police.

