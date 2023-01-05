Philippines: 156 illegal offshore gaming workers deported in 2022

The information was provided by Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The Philippines.- It’s been reported that 156 people who worked for offshore gaming operators were deported last year. The deportations were connected with operations against illegal online gaming operators in Pasig City and Angeles City.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said the deportations occurred after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) cancelled permits for 176 POGOs for failure to comply with tax laws.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco reported on January 3 that as of December 31, the BI has deported 156 out of 368 foreign nationals. The latest deportees include seven Vietnamese citizens on December 16, followed by 27 people on December 21 and 23 on December 28.

Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said: “The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is in the process of securing all necessary documents and clearances for the deportation of the remaining 212 foreign nationals who lack travel documents and confirmed airline tickets to their respective countries of origin.”

