Philippines: casino exclusion requests up 62% in 2022

The National Database for Restricted Persons (NDRP) received 333 requests for exclusion from gaming venues.

The Philippines.- According to a report from the National Database for Restricted Persons (NDRP), released by the country’s casino regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR), 333 requests for exclusion from gaming venues in the Philippines were received in full-year 2022. That’s an increase of 62 per cent compared to 2021.

Of the total, 157 applications were for self-exclusion, compared to 94 requests in 2021, while 176 of the individuals excluded were barred due to applications made by family members. In the previous year there had been 112 such applications.

According to the report, since data on the exclusion of people from casinos was first compiled in September 2013, a total of 2,532 requests for exclusion have been submitted to the local authorities. Of those, 770 were still active as of December 31.

Source: PAGCOR.

The NDRP is a web application designed to manage data relating to the restricted customer of licence gaming establishments. The search engine is designed to check a player’s gaming profile and entitlement to enter a gaming establishment. The system affords immediate input of basic data from remote terminals and real-time output of the processed information in authorised terminals.