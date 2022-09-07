Philippine bills seeks to declare October “National Esports Month”

The bill aims to raise awareness of the growing esports industry.

The Philippines.- Representative Christopher de Venecia of the 4th District of Pangasinan has submitted a bill that aims to declare every October “National Esports Month”. House Bill 01285 seeks to raise awareness of the growing industry by making October a month-long celebration of esports.

De Venecia told Philstar: “We realized in our hearing last Congress that esports is really a nexus for a lot of different creative industries.”

He added: “October 23 is World Esports Day. So we’re not just going to be celebrating a day but a whole month here in the Philippines.”

The Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO), the country’s esports governing body, praised the initiative. Joebert Yu, Secretary General of PeSO, said: “It’s good that we have someone in congress that’s also helping us. Now we have some guidance and assistance from the government side which we are very happy and we are very grateful for.”

Tony Silva, MOONTON Games Esports Senior Marketing Manage, said: “Without their support, without putting the industry and our league in the spotlight, we wouldn’t be here. The fact that we’ve made it to Congress, and that PeSO is here and are very aggressive in supporting us, shows the growth of the whole industry and of course, [the growth of] our league.”