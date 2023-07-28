PH Resorts in talks with investors about Emerald Bay

The company is in talks with local and international investors.

The Philippines.- PH Resorts Group Holdings says it is in talks with both a foreign and a local investor that could potentially help it open its Emerald Bay Resort. The casino resort is one of two projects in the Philippines affected after Bloomberry Resorts terminated an agreement to invest in them.

President and CEO Raymundo Martin Escalona said the company is in advanced discussions with a view to open Emerald Bay Resort Hotel and Casino as soon as possible. Emerald Bay is situated in Punta Engano, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, the resort has 146 gaming tables, 729 electronic gaming machines (EGMs), 780 hotel room bays and five villas.