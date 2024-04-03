Paradise Co casino revenue down 31.5% sequentially in March

Casino revenue was KRW54.98bn (US$40.7m).

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for March. It reported a 31.5 per cent month-on-month decline in casino revenue from KRW81.28bn to KRW54.98 (US$40.7m). When compared year-on-year, revenue was up by 31.3 per cent.

Table gaming revenue fell by 32.8 per cent month-on-month to KRW50.92bn. The figure was up 33.1 per cent when compared to last year. Gaming revenue generated from slots was up 10.2 per cent month-on-month and 11.9 per cent year-on-year at KRW4.06bn.

For the first three months of the year, the casino operator posted casino revenue of KRW208.83bn (US$155m), up 55.4 per cent year-on-year. The first-quarter table drop was just under KRW1.73tn, up 36.8 per cent when compared to the previous year.

For full year 2023, the casino operator posted revenue of KRW744,15bn (US$567.8m), up 112.8 per cent compared with full-year 2022.